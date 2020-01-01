Baton Rouge Police have formed a task force to investigate the killings of three homeless people, which officials believe may be connected.

The slayings of 53-year-old Christina Fowler and 40-year-old Gregory Corcoran, both apparently homeless and shot to death under the North Boulevard overpass, raised alarm bells in the community in the days before Christmas. Two weeks later, 50-year-old Tony Williams, also apparently homeless, was discovered shot to death on the front porch of an abandoned house — blocks away from the first shooting.

Police Chief Murphy Paul and East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III held a joint press conference Friday to announce that they believe the homicides are related — though they were unable to officially confirm the connection.

BRPD spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. said the department has pulled in other law enforcement bodies, including State Police, the State Police Crime Lab and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office to assist.

“It’s just more eyes and ears,” he said. “We’re taking a step forward and being proactive instead of reactive with this one.”

McKneely said police are also coordinating with local shelters and speaking directly to homeless people to ask if they have seen anything unusual in the past month. Earlier this week authorities met with different homeless providers in the city to discuss the problem and determine how best to address safety concerns for the city's homeless population.

The Mayor’s Office, though not part of the task force, has also been notified of the investigations, along with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"BRPD has my full support in their efforts," said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome in a statement on Wednesday. "Our homeless community represents the most vulnerable among us and it's our responsibility as leaders to help keep them safe as we continue to work with community partners to transition them into shelter and permanent housing."

Task forces have been formed in the past when police believe shootings are connected in some way, McKneely said. By harnessing the combined resources of area law enforcement, local residents and homeless service providers, McKneely said authorities hope this collective manpower will aid in the investigation.

