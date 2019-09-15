Southern University canceled classed for several students Monday after an electrical fire damaged part of campus building early Sunday morning, officials said.
The university said the fire started around 1 a.m. in a second-floor office at the nursing school building. The flames caused sprinklers to activate and extinguish them before fire crews arrived.
A Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman said an apparent electrical malfunction likely caused the fire. Most of the damage was from sprinkler water, he said.
The building was empty at the time, and no students or staff were injured.
School leaders said they needed to cancel all Monday classes at the building while they assess the damage.