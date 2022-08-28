Three juveniles were arrested at a home on Winbourne Avenue on Sunday morning, accused of breaking into pawn shops and stealing guns, a Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said.
The juveniles are accused of burglarizing Baton Rouge pawn shops on Friday night and on Saturday, said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesperson.
Officers with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene of the arrests Sunday morning.
Guns believed to have been stolen from the pawn shops were found in the Winbourne Drive home during the arrests, McKneely said.
No further details were immediately available.