A woman was arrested this week after police say she shot her boyfriend during an argument over the mother of his children at the OYO Hotel off Airline Highway.

The shooting occurred Monday morning — the first of several that day, including three homicides.

Mykala Haynes, 25, was booked into jail Monday evening on attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.

The victim told Baton Rouge police that he and Haynes were arguing about the mother of his children, according to her arrest report. He said she threatened to shoot him.

Haynes left their hotel room after the argument, then returned and began threatening the victim with a handgun, according to the report. The man told police that he turned his back to Haynes, and in that moment, she opened fire, the report says. One of the bullets grazed his shoulder, causing relatively minor injuries, officials said.

Haynes fled the room immediately after the shooting, police said.

Detectives watched surveillance video showing Haynes with a gun outside the room, according to the report. They also watched cell phone video of her threatening her boyfriend with the gun before shooting him.