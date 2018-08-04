Baton Rouge firefighters rescued a cat from a candle store after the building caught fire Sunday afternoon.
Flames were extending through the roof of Pat's Candles and More on Maximillian Street when firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after noon Saturday, according to a news release from the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Department spokesman Curt Monte said the cause is undetermined and the fire remains under investigation. He said a pet cat was rescued from inside the store.
No injuries were reported and the blaze was under control within about an hour.
The store is located at the corner of Maximillian Street and Myrtle Avenue near the I-10 and I-110 split.