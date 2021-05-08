A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Denham Springs early Saturday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired in the 25000 stretch of Homestead Drive in Denham Springs.
When they arrived, police say they found the victim’s body, which they identified as Jason Baglio.
Baglio was shot multiple times and died due to his injuries, authorities said.
Detectives identified Trace Pigott, 28, as the shooter. The Sheriff's Office say he fled the scene before deputies arrived.
He was later tracked to the New Orleans area where that city's police officers apprehended him.
Authorities said Pigott’s father, 53-year-old Tommy Ray, was present during the fatal shooting and had also fled the scene.
Ray is still at large, and authorities say he faces a charge of principal to second-degree murder.
Trace Pigott was booked into the Orleans Parish Prison on various charges. Police say he will be transported and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a charge of second-degree murder.
This investigation is ongoing.
Police urge anyone with information about the case — including the whereabouts of Tommy Ray — to call LPSO at (225) 686-2241 Ext. 1 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).