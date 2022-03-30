Gonzales police are looking for two people who broke through the cinder block wall of a local pawn shop and made off with "a variety" of long guns.
The two burglars wore dark clothing when they rammed into Pelican Pawn at about 3:38 a.m. Wednesday, officers said in a statement.
Gonzales police said the burglars broke through the wall "by force" and seemed "very well-prepared."
Once past the barrier, the duo managed to make their way into a storage room inside, police added.
The break-in was captured on surveillance video at the store, 305 S. Burnside Ave., and captured the burglars defeating an alarm system and taking the "well secured" guns, police said.
The thieves ran away afterward and went to a vehicle staged for the getaway, police said.
Ami Clouatre Johnson, a spokeswoman for the Gonzales Police Department, said Wednesday that investigators were unsure how many or what kinds of long guns were stolen. But more than a few were missing, she added.
Police are trying to identify the burglars and their getaway vehicle, in which more accomplices may have been waiting.
Investigators urge anyone with information about the burglary to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 or Det. James Poe at (225) 647-9572.