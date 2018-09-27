Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Joseph Hudspeth, 27, 32520 Dewayne Drive, Walker, first-offense DWI, license plate switched, insurance required and reckless operation.
- William Melancon, 23, 37553 Southwood Village Ave., Prairieville, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper lane usage, license plate switched and driver's license not in possession.