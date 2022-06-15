A municipal board whose hearings often showcase feuds between the Baton Rouge police chief and his detractors has once again spiraled into chaos, driven by calls for the board chairman’s resignation amid revelations about his history of arrests.
Adding to the instability, the Baton Rouge Municipal Civil Service Board voted without discussion at its last meeting to suspend the board’s longtime clerk and records custodian. Saying she was guilty of “insubordination and work performance issues,” the board ruled unanimously that clerk Penny Stobaugh should be placed on leave, but did not detail allegations against her.
Stobaugh’s suspension came after she had requested medical leave provided under federal law, her attorney, Jill Craft, said in a letter to the board Wednesday. Craft said Stobaugh expects to be fired and will fight that process.
“The proposed action is both sudden and shocking given her excellent service and evaluations for several years,” Craft said.
Meanwhile, board chairman Brandon Williams, a construction company owner, is facing calls to resign — from Craft, who says he broke civil service rules sitting on other public panels at the same time as the Civil Service Board, and from the Baton Rouge Police Union, which in a letter Monday argues Williams’ history of arrests means he couldn’t impartially adjudicate police discipline.
In a phone interview Wednesday, Williams offered a succinct response to those requests: “I’m not going anywhere.”
While the Municipal Civil Service Board acts by design as an impartial review mechanism for officers and fire department employees who claim unfair discipline, the panel has in recent years increasingly showcased political battles within the city police department.
The police union’s letter on Monday details felony charges that Williams, 46, faces in the 19th Judicial District Court on allegations of home improvement fraud. He’s accused of charging a homeowner $130,000 in 2020 for work he never completed, court records show, and was due in court Tuesday to name an attorney in that case.
While Williams has not been found guilty of any crimes, the union argues his history of arrests logged in East Baton Rouge court records — which include allegations of theft, burglary and routine traffic violations — raise questions about his ability to fairly evaluate officers in his work on the board.
Williams emphasized to The Advocate that he has never been convicted of a crime.
After Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul was appointed in 2018, he increasingly became embroiled in hours-long hearings at the civil service board — something the chief and his defenders argue is a result of a small and vocal number of officers.
His critics, meanwhile, say the chief weaponizes the department’s internal discipline process to go after officers who disagree with him. The schism has occasionally led to civil service board hearings that stretched as long as 14 hours as officers’ Union-funded attorneys clashed with Paul’s lawyers.
Now in his second term on the civil service board, Williams became chair several months ago after former board chair and BRPD representative Robb Moruzzi quit the board in frustration.
In Williams' first term, when he sat on the board as an LSU appointee, he was removed from the panel in 2020 when other members realized he didn’t live within Baton Rouge city limits, a requirement of civil service board members under state law at the time. The state legislature later changed that law, opening the door for Williams to return to the board, this time as a City-Parish appointee.
He has proven to be an impartial and fair member of the board, said Jennifer Carwile of Together Baton Rouge, a grassroots community group.
“Since Mr. Williams has been on the Board, I have seen him vote to uphold discipline and also to reduce discipline,” Carwile said. “I have watched him question attorneys on both sides of issues. So why is (the police union) questioning Mr. Williams’ fairness and impartiality at this time?”
The board is poised to meet next week, when it will hear Stobaugh’s appeal.