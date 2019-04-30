One person was killed in a shooting on South 18th Street that left the victim's body sprawled in the road as law enforcement processed the scene Tuesday night.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said the shooting was reported not long after 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of South 18th Street and Louisiana Avenue, which is a couple blocks north of Government Street.
McKneely said the victim appeared to be a juvenile male. McKneely wasn't able to provide an exact age Tuesday night.
Neighbors reported hearing several gunshots, possibly 10 or more.
Dozens of people gathered on the scene, including a group of the victim's relatives who embraced each other, some crying in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.
The body remained in the street for more than an hour, covered with a yellow tarp. A bicycle lay nearby but police couldn't yet say whether the victim was riding his bicycle when he was shot.
Crime scene tape crisscrossed the residential neighborhood, which includes an elementary school, an antiques store and a church all within a few blocks of where the shooting occurred.