A Ventress man was killed Tuesday morning in a St. Helena Parish crash involving his pickup truck and a tractor trailer.
State Police said Shawn McNelis, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene.
McNelis' truck struck the tractor trailer at the intersection of La. 43 and Rohner Road around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. For reasons still under investigation, he failed to stop at the intersection, said State Police spokesman Trooper David Levy.
A passenger in the vehicle received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital and the other driver was uninjured, Levy said.
He said McNelis was traveling eastbound on Rohner Road and the semi was southbound on La. 43 at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.