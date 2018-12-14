The 7-year-old boy injured Thursday morning in a shooting unintentionally shot himself in the head and remains in critical condition, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely.

Investigators believe it was an unintentional, self-inflicted gunshot wound, McKneely said. The child remains at the hospital in critical condition.

Police have recovered the weapon and interviewed the boy's mother, who was the only other person home at the time of the shooting Thursday around 7:20 a.m. in the 600 block of North Ardenwood Drive.

McKneely said no one has been arrested.