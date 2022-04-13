A Baton Rouge man who was hospitalized after a brutal beating in December died from his injuries months later, prompting the arrest of his alleged assailant for murder Wednesday, Baton Rouge police said.
Percy Cage, 49, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder stemming from the Dec. 21, 2021, beating of 63-year-old Rodney Knighten.
A little before 9 a.m. that day, Cage and Knighten got into an altercation in the 1100 block of North Acadian Thruway, a residential area a few blocks from Capitol Elementary School, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
The beating left Knighten with "life-threatening injuries," and he was taken to a nearby hospital, according to McKneely. U.S. Marshals arrested Cage for attempted murder two weeks later.
On April 3 — more than three months after the beating — Knighten died of his injuries, McKneely said. Cage was rebooked in the parish prison Wednesday for second-degree murder.
In lieu of flowers, Knighten's family asked in an obituary that people send donations to Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers.
Percy is accused of various other counts of assault, theft and drug-distribution charges in the past decade-and-a-half in the city-parish.