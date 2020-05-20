Baton Rouge firefighters battled a fully-involved structure fire on Education Street early Wednesday morning.
A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department says crews were called to the house — located on Education near Thomas H. Delpit Drive — around 6:20 a.m. The fire was contained within 20 minutes.
Officials say the house was vacant at the time of the blaze. No injuries were reported.
Investigators have determined the cause of the fire to be arson.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact BRFD at (225) 354-1419 or call Crime Stoppers.