Two parents are accused of confronting a man who owed them money while their two babies sat in the car, an exchange that ended in gunfire aimed at the car with the kids, shattered windows and an attempt to run down the shooter, police say.
David Baker III, 21, Prentiss Marquel Preston, 26, and Zanalynn Deje Black, 23, each were booked Saturday in to Parish Prison on a range of counts pertaining to the incident. The arrest reports do not indicate if anyone was injured.
According to their arrest reports, Baker was a passenger in a black Nissan Vera waiting for a train to pass at North 38th Street around 9 a.m. when Preston and Black, in a Chevrolet Trailblazer, came up behind his vehicle.
Baker owed Preston money for marijuana, Black told police, so they confronted him about it. Black and Preston's two children — a 1-year-old and a 4-month-old — were in the Trailblazer at the time.
Baker and Preston got into a fight during which Preston retrieved a firearm from the vehicle. Preston held the gun to Baker's face, but Baker got hold of the firearm during a scuffle, police say.
Black is accused of then trying to steal the Nissan Versa, but it was blocked by the Trailblazer. The report says Preston attempted to reverse the Trailblazer – with the children inside – but Baker began shooting at the vehicle in an attempt to hit the tires and stop the vehicle theft, Baker told police.
Black then got out of the Versa and into the Trailblazer, and Preston attempted to run Baker down before leaving the scene and then to tried to run him down a second time after spotting him in the parking lot of a Popeye's in the 3700 block of Choctaw Drive, the report says.
The second time, Baker told police, he fired shots into the Trailblazer to prevent Preston from running him over.
Police noted in the reports the Trailblazer had its windows shot out and there were multiple muddy tire tracks near the intersection. Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said the two children were placed into the car of family members.
Baker, 3568 Charles Street, Baton Rouge was arrested on four counts of attempted second-degree murder; Preston, 3483 Wyandotte Street, Baton Rouge, on attempted aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, disturbing the peace, simple battery and two counts of improper supervision of a minor; Black, 3483 Wyandotte Street, Baton Rouge, with attempted theft of a motor vehicle, disturbing the peace, simple battery and two counts of improper supervision of a minor.