A Hammond man fatally stabbed someone with a pair of scissors while defending his family from multiple home invaders, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday.
Four other people accused of participating in the April 12 armed robbery have been arrested, the release added.
The homeowners arrived at their East Louisiana Avenue house around 1 a.m. on the day of the robbery, according to officials, when two men approached their car. The unidentified assailants opened the family's car doors, pointed guns in their faces, pulled them out of the vehicle and started attacking them, police said.
The couple managed to break free and retreat inside their house, where they found several other robbers inside, police said. Another adult and two small children were inside the house during the attack.
The alleged robbers beat and pistol-whipped the residents. Multiple shots were fired, police said.
One of the homeowners armed himself with a pair of scissors and began stabbing one of the intruders, who died at the scene. Three adult victims were hospitalized with injuries.
Sheriff's officials identified the slain man as Devin Mitchell, a 26-year-old from Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis said the killing was justified.
TPSO, Hammond police, and the state Attorney General's Fugitive Task Force arrested four people in connection to the attack. Namely, Antwon Lewis Seymore, 23, of Pontchatoula; Christopher Austin Jr., 20, of Hammond; Seionta Dasheawn Bells, 22 of Pontchatoula; and a 16-year-old.
The four were booked on one count each of first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and home invasion, as well as three counts of aggravated second-degree battery and two counts of armed robbery.