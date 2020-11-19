A Florida man and woman were arrested in Iberville Parish after authorities said Thursday they found more than 22 pounds of cocaine during a recent traffic stop.
Iberville Parish sheriff deputies arrested Jose Garcia Zuniga, 31, and Maria Juarez, 29 — both of Bradenton, Florida — following a Wednesday night traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Grosse Tete, according to officials.
At roughly 10 kilograms, or approximately 22.5 pounds, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said it's one of the largest drug arrests the parish has seen in recent years.
"This is a large cocaine bust for these days and times," he said, adding that authorities in recent years typically see more heroin and methamphetamine seizures.
Zuniga and Juarez were booked into the parish jail on suspicion of felony drug sale charges. They remained there Thursday afternoon with bond not yet set.