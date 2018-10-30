Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Monday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Abdullah Ibrahin-Elayan, 27, 1911 W. Carriage House Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and insurance required.
- Damon Miller, 36, 7164 Walker Drive, Baker, second-offense DWI, disobeying a control device, and reckless operation.
- Mario Morales, 38, 2438 Gardere Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, driver's license required, inspection sticker switched, failure to yield, failure to register vehicle, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer and license plate switched.
- Troy Staton, 55, 12323 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and driver's license suspended or revoked.