The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that the agency has opened a statewide civil investigation into Louisiana's inmate release practices.
Investigators will review the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections to make sure it is releasing inmates on time — including those housed in both state and local facilities. They will also examine practices regarding prisoners eligible for immediate release.
"The department has not reached any conclusions regarding the allegations in this matter," a Department of Justice statement said.
Various law offices and the MacArthur Justice Center have filed a series of lawsuits in recent years alleging thousands of inmates in Louisiana are detained past their release dates annually. They argue this costs the state millions of dollars in housing.
"The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DOC) looks forward to fully cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ)," said Ken Pastorick, DOC spokesperson. "The DOC takes this very seriously, and will assist in whatever way necessary in this investigation."