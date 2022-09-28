A Baton Rouge budget motel beset by crime and drug deaths has been sold after the past owner's mounting legal troubles led a bank to seize the property.
Hammond-based First Guaranty Bank filed papers last week finalizing the sale of an Oyo Hotel on Mead Road to Unique Hospitality LLC, court records show. Documents say Unique Hospitality agreed to pay $2.6 million for the 4.6-acre property near the Interstate 12 interchange with Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
The sale marks a new chapter for a property whose previous owner became mired in debt and legal struggles as crime soared at various motels he owned across the capital region.
The Oyo on Mead is one of at least a dozen motels across East Baton Rouge Parish that became epicenters of the parish’s opioid crisis as fatal overdoses soared at the properties, an Advocate investigation found this summer. Officials never sanctioned any motels for violations of a 2018 ordinance meant to curb motel crime, the newspaper found — even as reports stacked up at the motels, many of which charge for rooms at rock-bottom rates.
The Mead Oyo logged 29 fatal overdoses since the start of 2021. But it was not the worst offender among area motels plagued by crime and drug crises. Public records show another Oyo, on Gwenadele Drive near Airline Highway, logged hundreds of calls for service to police in the past two years, including for 32 fatal overdoses — the most of a dozen-or-so motels which officials deemed problem zones when they wrote the anti-crime ordinance in 2018.
Until the sale, both Oyo properties were owned by local magnate Rajesh N. Patel.
Patel, who did not immediately return a phone message Tuesday seeking comment on the sale, lost ownership of the Mead Oyo after he failed to repay a $3.6 million note on the property issued by First Guaranty Bank in 2020, records show. In total, court records show Patel allegedly owed around $7 million to First Guaranty and another bank, Investar, over loans associated with various motel properties.
A First Guaranty Bank representative declined to comment.
The Mead Oyo's sale puts the property in the hands of Baton Rouge-based Unique Hospitality LLC, headed by Shardulsinh Sayania and represented by Richard Mary and Associates, property transfer records show. A phone message to Mary, whose LinkedIn page lists him as a Baton Rouge attorney, was not returned, and Sayania could not be reached for comment.
Sayania has been active in the world of Baton Rouge motel real estate for the past several years.
Another company he managed, Mani Hospitality LLC, last spring purchased the Wyndham Garden hotel near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Bluebonnet Boulevard. Yet another company managed by Sayania in 2020 sold a Baton Rouge Motel 6 near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Siegen Lane in a $2.9 million deal.
As scrutiny mounted over crime at the Gwenadele Oyo — recent incidents include a fatal shooting and the killing of a small child whose father beat him to death with a belt — Patel has said that Oyo’s business model made it hard to deter unsavory guests. For a time, the international chain made local owners offer rooms at rock-bottom rates set by corporate leadership.
Yet some guests arrive at the hotels because they have nowhere else to turn, the Advocate's earlier investigation found. With prices as low as $41 a night, according to the Mead Oyo’s website, they can present the best choice to people without other options.