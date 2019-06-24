Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Robert Collins, 41, 7462 Glenetta Court, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, parking where prohibited, improper lane usage and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Kenny Wilson, 26, 2549 Jay St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and driver's license suspended or revoked.