A state Department of Public Safety officer was arrested and fired Wednesday after State Police investigators determined he lied about being shot at during a traffic stop Monday night — a fabricated account that included an elaborate description of the suspect and set in motion extensive search efforts in the Denham Springs area.
Chandler LeGrange, 22, was booked into Livingston Parish jail on one count each of malfeasance in office and filing false public records, which is a felony.
He had reported conducting a traffic stop involving a "heavily tattooed" motorcyclist riding a red or orange "older model sports bike" and wearing a "helmet with a purple mohawk." LeGrange claimed the encounter ended with the suspect firing a gun and fleeing.
State Police spokesman Lt. Nick Manale said Wednesday that the investigation indicated LeGrange made up the entire incident.
The officer was fired from the Department of Public Safety as a result of his actions, Manale said. LeGrange had been on the job less than a year and was still on probationary status for that reason.
The trouble started Monday evening when State Police responded to a report of possible shots fired at a law enforcement officer around 6 p.m. on Juban Road in Denham Springs. LeGrange gave investigators his account of the traffic stop and the motorcyclist shooting at him and fleeing.
"State Police detectives immediately began the investigative process," Manale wrote in a news release Wednesday afternoon. "Subsequently, several inconsistencies began to surface regarding the sequence of events as reported by LaGrange."
Manale said he couldn't comment at this point on LeGrange's motive for apparently lying about the traffic stop. But he said the investigation indicates there was "no traffic stop, no pursuit — the whole thing was fabricated. … The suspect didn't exist either."
One piece of LeGrange's story that turned out to be accurate was the fact that he was in the location where he described the traffic stop occurring on Monday evening. The officer was also in uniform and driving his fully marked police unit at the time.
Manale said Department of Public Safety officers are fully commissioned law enforcement officers with statewide jurisdiction. So it would have been within LeGrange's authority to initiate a traffic stop under the circumstances.
The department's police officers are most known for patrolling around the Louisiana State Capitol buildings and grounds. They also provide security at the Louisiana State Police Headquarters complex and handle some inmate supervision, according to the department website.
Manale said it's unclear why LeGrange was on Juban Road. But he added that no shots were fired in that area around the time LeGrange reported the traffic stop.
Rafael Goyeneche, president of the criminal justice watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission in New Orleans, said the case raises important questions about what happens when the credibility of law enforcement officers becomes an issue.
"Any time you have a police officer violating the public trust — and this is a violation of the public trust — it is a setback for law enforcement," Goyeneche said. But he also emphasized that LeGrange's arrest was the right outcome.
"The good news is that State Police took the appropriate action here," Goyeneche said. "People commit crimes. Some wear badges, some hold diplomas (or) prestigious positions. What we want to see happen is that when a crime is verified, it doesn't matter what your position is, you're going to be held accountable."
LeGrange's false account came on the heels of another case involving former Baton Rouge police officer Yuseff Hamadeh who was fired from the department a few weeks ago.
Hamadeh was found untruthful in his descriptions of the August incident in which he conducted a traffic stop and later shot at the fleeing motorist.
The officer claimed he was just returning fire after the suspect first shot at him, but evidence suggested that only one shot was fired — and that it came from Hamadeh's gun. Hamadeh has not been arrested but the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case to determine whether he'll face criminal charges.