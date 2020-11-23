The State Fire Marshal’s Office, with help from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, has arrested a Livingston man for setting his disabled father’s barn on fire, the State Fire Marshal's Office said Monday.
Seth McCarroll, 40, was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on one count of simple arson.
On Nov. 17, the Livingston Parish Fire Department responded to a two-story barn fire in the 19000 block of Highway 444 that damaged the entire structure in addition to a boat, a pirogue and four vehicles, the State Fire Marshal's Office said in a statement.
After an investigation, Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies determined the fire was arson.
Through witness statements, deputies learned McCarroll lives at the property to help with the care of his disabled father.
McCarroll returned to the property during the investigation and admitted to being under the influence of drugs and admitted to setting the fire, the State Fire Marshal's Office said.
With the assistance of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, McCarroll was taken into custody by the State Fire Marshal's Office the following day and booked in connection with the case.