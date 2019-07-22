peo_Roberts_TS_113.jpg
Buy Now

Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING. Sadie Roberts-Joseph, founder of the Odell S. Williams Now and Then Museum of African-American History, now known as the Baton Rouge African-American History Museum, photographed Feb. 17, 2010 for a profile story, wearing an Egyptian headdress. East Baton Rouge Coroner Beau Clark released preliminary autopsy results Monday, July 15, 2019 that show Roberts-Joseph, 75, was suffocated to death before her body was found in the trunk of a car, over the weekend. ORG XMIT: LABAT

 TRAVIS SPRADLING

Loved ones and members of the Baton Rouge community will celebrate the life of Sadie Roberts-Joseph.

The celebration will be 10 a.m. Monday at the Living Faith Christian Center at 6375 Winbourne Ave. Those in attendance are asked to wear black-colored clothing or African print.

Roberts-Joseph, a civil rights activist, was found suffocated in the trunk of her car behind an abandoned house July 12.

She was 75.

Can't see module below? Click here.

Roberts-Joseph founded the Baton Rouge African-American History Museum in 2001. She became known as a tireless advocate for the city's black community and an unwavering voice of peace, acceptance and healing. Local and state leaders have mourned her loss and praised her accomplishments as news of her death spread nationwide. 

Photos, video: Sadie Roberts-Joseph, founder of African-American History Museum, mourned at vigil

BR.sadievigil.071719 TS 15.jpg
BR.sadievigil.071719 TS 15.jpg
BR.sadievigil.071719 TS 54.jpg
BR.sadievigil.071719 TS 54.jpg
BR.sadievigil.071719 TS 87.jpg
BR.sadievigil.071719 TS 87.jpg
BR.sadievigil.071719 TS 80.jpg
BR.sadievigil.071719 TS 80.jpg
Program and vigil for Sadie Roberts-Joseph

Ronn Jermaine Bell, a tenant of Roberts-Joseph, has been arrested in connection to her murder.

Bell's criminal record includes a child rape case in the early 2000s. Police said he was already in jail — taken into custody last Monday — for violating sex offender registration requirements when he was identified as a suspect in this case.

View comments