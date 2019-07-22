Loved ones and members of the Baton Rouge community will celebrate the life of Sadie Roberts-Joseph.

The celebration will be 10 a.m. Monday at the Living Faith Christian Center at 6375 Winbourne Ave. Those in attendance are asked to wear black-colored clothing or African print.

Roberts-Joseph, a civil rights activist, was found suffocated in the trunk of her car behind an abandoned house July 12.

She was 75.

Roberts-Joseph founded the Baton Rouge African-American History Museum in 2001. She became known as a tireless advocate for the city's black community and an unwavering voice of peace, acceptance and healing. Local and state leaders have mourned her loss and praised her accomplishments as news of her death spread nationwide.

Ronn Jermaine Bell, a tenant of Roberts-Joseph, has been arrested in connection to her murder.

Bell's criminal record includes a child rape case in the early 2000s. Police said he was already in jail — taken into custody last Monday — for violating sex offender registration requirements when he was identified as a suspect in this case.