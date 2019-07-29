A Baton Rouge man was arrested months after he led officers on a chase in a stolen car, crossing into oncoming traffic and flying through traffic signals, finally going airborne and crashing into a Tecumseh Street home, Baton Rouge Police reported.
Police tried to conduct a traffic stop in the 4200 block of Monroe Avenue on Jan. 11 when they spotted a gray Toyota Camry operating without headlights, according to the arrest warrant. Troyvon Bennett, 22, driving the Camry, which matched the description of a vehicle reported stolen several days earlier, sped off.
In 2600 block of Fairfields Avenue, Bennett blew past a stop sign as he crossed Plank Road. The Camry went airborne and struck a blue Honda CRV and a home on Tecumseh Street. At least three people were in the home at the time, the warrant says, and the Camry hit inches from a gas meter. Bennett ran away after the crash and eluded capture.
Police collected swabs from an Apple iPhone found at the scene for DNA testing, which led them to arrest Bennett on Monday.
He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on aggravated flight from an officer, criminal damage to property and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.