A Baton Rouge man is accused of pulling out a handgun during a fist fight in his kitchen and firing it once, hitting the other person in the chin, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Rashad Riley, 26, was arrested after police responded to the shooting, where witnesses said Riley shot the man, chased him, then returned to the home and attacked a family member, his arrest report says.
Riley later broke the family member's car window. Witnesses said there were three young children, all under the age of 6, in the room at the time of the fist fight and shooting.
Riley, 4708 Evangeline St., was booked into Parish Prison on attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, and simple criminal damage to property.