A Baton Rouge man was arrested Friday and accused of repeatedly raping an underage victim starting when she was 11 years old, arrest records show.
Andres Fuentes Castro, 44, faces three counts of first-degree rape.
Baton Rouge police obtained a warrant for his arrest in 2016, but wasn't taken into custody until this week. It's unclear why it took so long between the issuance of the warrant and his arrest.
The warrant describes three separate incidents in which Castro raped the underage victim.
The victim later told investigators she "went numb" when she realized what was going to happen to her the first time, according to the warrant. Afterward she sat on the floor "in shock" and "saw black in her eyes," police wrote.
Court records show Castro has faced domestic violence allegations in the past, which resulted in a temporary restraining order issued against him in 2010.
He was arrested the same year on misdemeanor aggravated assault after police said he threatened to kill his children and their mother. The case was resolved when he was ordered to pay fines and court costs and to forfeit a weapon.
Castro, 16061 Nehru Ave., is being held in Parish Prison on $450,000 bail.