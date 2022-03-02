A body believed to be that of missing teenager Donovan "DJ" Jones was discovered in a pond near the Meadowview subdivision, Zachary police said Wednesday.
Authorities are still trying to identify the individual, whose remains were found around 3 p.m. by a group of teens riding four wheelers in the area, assistant police chief Darryl Lawrence said.
Jones, 19, vanished from his home in Zachary the afternoon of Feb. 16, prompting a sweeping search that ended with a candlelight prayer vigil at New Pilgrim Baptist Church four days later.
His devastated family later offered a $10,000 cash reward for any information that could "bring DJ home."
Police were investigating the scene early Wednesday evening. No more details were available.
Anyone with information about Jones' disappearance is urged to call the information hotline at (225) 328-4095 or (225) 439-6889, or email bringdjhome@gmail.com.