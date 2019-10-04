A man wanted in the shooting injury of his father was arrested and taken into custody Friday, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said.

Charles Lee Brown, 33, was arrested with the assistance of the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force and Baton Rouge Police. He was located at a vacant house in the 4000 block of Winnebago Street.

Deputies responded to a shooting at 4:48 p.m. on Sept. 27 in the 1000 block of Northdale Drive where a man, 51, was found with non life-threatening gunshot injuries to his arms and legs. According to the arrest report, the victim told investigators his son shot him.

A family member told detectives that after Brown had been released from prison for prior offenses, Brown's father often paid for his lodging, according to the arrest report. The family member also said tension had grown between Brown and his father when Brown realized his father disapproved of his lifestyle.

Brown's criminal history spans Louisiana, Texas, California and Nevada, and includes arrests for assault with firearms and criminal gang violations, among others. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday evening on attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Hicks said a CrimeStoppers tip led to the arrest.