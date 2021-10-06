An East Feliciana corrections officer was arrested Tuesday after officials say he conspired with inmates to smuggle contraband into Parish Prison.
According to the parish Sheriff's Office, James Sean Guillory, 32, of Ethel, was taken into custody following a department investigation.
Guillory, a one-year employee of the department, confessed to the crimes during questioning, officials said.
He was then fired from his post and booked into jail on counts of introducing contraband into a penal institution and malfeasance in office.
On Wednesday, Sheriff Jeff Travis said that in the interest of protecting the integrity of the investigation he was unable to share more information about what led authorities to suspect Guillory.
"It is unfortunate for all when it becomes necessary for us to arrest someone we thought of as one of our own," Travis said. "Through his actions, Guillory violated the sacred trust of his fellow employees, the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office, and most importantly, the citizens of the this parish he had sworn to serve and protect."
Two parish inmates were also arrested, with one more arrest anticipated, Travis said.
He added that the findings of his investigation have been turned over to the East Feliciana District Attorney's Office to review.
He called Guillory's actions "reprehensible."
"My office does not and will not tolerate illegal or immoral behavior by our employees," Travis said. "As evidenced by this event, such behavior will be dealt with swiftly and forcefully by my office."