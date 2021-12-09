A Baton Rouge man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of a man who was found shot in his Eaton Street home on Nov. 30, Baton Rouge Police said.
Lijames Powell, 18, of 3445 Adam Street, was arrested in New Orleans by the U.S. Marshal's Office, police said.
The shooting victim, Kentrell Payton, was found in his home suffering from gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital.
Powell was booked into East Baton Rouge Prison on a count of second-degree murder, police said.
The investigation remains open.