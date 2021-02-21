A St. Francisville man was killed after a teen to whom he was showing a firearm accidentally shot the man, according to Baton Rouge police.
The shooting happened Saturday night at a residence on Coursey Boulevard.
Keyandre Gilmore, 22, of St. Francisville, was showing the firearm to the teen, according to police. While the teen was handling it, the gun accidently fired, striking and killing Gilmore.
Police said Gilmore died at an area hospital.
The teen, whose name wasn't released, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on a count of negligent homicide.
This is a developing story. More details to come.