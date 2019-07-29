A juvenile has been arrested in a Sunday shooting on Huron Street that left a female victim with life-threatening injuries, according to Baton Rouge police.
The 16-year-old male suspect was booked into the East Baton Rouge juvenile detention center not long after the incident, police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.
He is facing counts of negligent injuring and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Huron Street, which is between Plank Road and Interstate 110. Authorities said the victim was a 19-year-old female who was hospitalized for treatment.