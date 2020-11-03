A Franklinton man was killed in a crash in Amite early Tuesday morning, state police said.
The crash took place shortly after 5 a.m. on LA 16 east of LA 1054 in Tangipahoa Parish, according to state police spokesperson Trooper Jeremy Price.
Drake Spears, 22, was traveling on LA 16 in a 2018 Honda Accord when he crossed the center line in front of a 2017 Western Star 18-wheeler that was driving in the opposite direction, Price said.
The Honda hit the 118-wheeler head on, exited the roadway, overturned and caught fire. Spears was pronounced dead at the scene, Price said.
It was unclear if Spears was restrained at the time of his death due to the vehicle damage, Price said. Impairment was also unknown, though a blood sample was taken from both drivers for analysis.