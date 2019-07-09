Police are investigating a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler that struck a motorcycle on Florida Street in Baton Rouge late Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said the call came in around 4:40 p.m. and the coroner's office was contacted not long after medics arrived on scene.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Florida and Eugene Street.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle. Photos from the scene show the motorcycle wedged beneath the front bumper of the semi.
No additional information was immediately available.
On scene on Florida Street near N. Eugene where a motorcycle can be scene wedged beneath the front of an 18 wheeler. I’m told the motorcyclist did not survive the crash @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/mM6qP2q5Eo— Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) July 9, 2019