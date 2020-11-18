An Albany woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in St. Helena Parish, state police said.
The accident took place Tuesday around 10 p.m. on LA 43, according to spokesperson Trooper Jeremy Price.
An initial investigation showed that 32-year-old Kyndal B. Mckinney was driving in a 2006 Ford Focus when she left the roadway, hitting a culvert and utility pole.
Price said Mckinney was not restrained and was ejected from her vehicle. She was pronounced dead on scene.
Price said impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash and that a blood sample was taken for analysis.