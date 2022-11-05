Louisiana's child welfare agency gave more details Saturday about why the department did not make contact with the family of a 1-year-old who died of a fentanyl overdose Halloween night despite receiving a tip a week earlier that the child's caregivers were using drugs.
In a statement Saturday, DCFS said it had received an anonymous report to its child abuse hotline on Oct. 21 alleging that the mother of J'ahrei Paul was "using marijuana in the presence of her children."
The department said the case was assigned to a supervisor who had just recently been reassigned to caseworker duties to help with the department's high caseloads. Three days after she was reassigned, however, the caseworker handed in her resignation but continued to work for another week "to complete case activities," DCFS said.
Agency officials have said a dire staff shortage has left its caseworkers overwhelmed.
The department said the caseworker sent an email on Oct. 28 to her manager, who was on sick leave, advising that no one from DCFS had made contact with J'ahrei's household. DCFS said the manager did not return to work until Oct. 31, the day of J'ahrei's death.
The manager was in the process of reviewing and reassigning the case when she received news the child had died, according to the department.
The department also said that J'ahrei was with his father, not his mother; his mother was in jail in Texas at the time.
The department said J'ahrei's mother was previously investigated for marijuana use during her pregnancies, noting that Louisiana law requires DCFS to investigate for neglect in cases where a newborn is exposed to any illegal substance.
In J'ahrei's mother's case, "there were no indications of other drug use, and no other substances were discovered in standard meconium tests," DCFS said.