A 14-year-old slammed to the floor by a police officer near the Brusly Middle School principal's office last month suffered bruises, swelling around his head and eyes and had a cut chin, according to a lawyer who disputes claims that the boy provoked the attack.

A videotape leaked to the media shows Officer Anthony "Kip" Dupre wrestling the student to the ground and then picking him and slamming him to the floor Oct. 5. Lawyer Kwame Asante told reporters Monday the child's family believes it has been deceived and that police weren't open about the officer's actions until the video came into public view.

Asante says the family had been told the 14-year-old provoked Dupre but that the video, first shown on WAFB this month, doesn't show that. A top police official in Brusly previously said Dupre, who had recently become the school's resource officer and resigned after the incident, claimed the student had reached for his pistol during the struggle.

"We do feel that there was a cover up, that individuals were trying to protect (the officer)," Asante said. "My client and I all the way up to the leaked video had received a number of statements … that would have led us to believe that the actions by the officer were provoked by a 14-year-old young man. Then upon seeing the video that wasn't the case at all."

+2 Leaked video: Brusly officer slams middle school student twice; police chief shocked Video footage of a police officer wrestling with a 14-year-old Brusly Middle School student last month has leaked in the midst of a Louisiana …

After the encounter with the officer, the boy was treated by EMS for bruises, swelling and a cut on the chin, Asante said. The boy's grandmother said that, since the fight, the 14-year-old has been hospitalized at least one other time. The woman became the boy's guardian after the death of his mother years ago.

Louisiana State Police began looking into the incident after Brusly Police Chief Jonathan Lefeaux saw the videotape. Asante called for a complete investigation and said the family is considering a lawsuit.

"There was nothing there to show that this young man had indicated any violence to that officer," Asante said. "It just shows us that if that's the level of investigation that goes in to whether that person should be held responsible, then we feel that there's much lacking in this investigation."

Can't see video below? Click here.

The boy has been enrolled in an alternative school for the rest of the year, but his grandmother and attorney want him to return to his school with support.

Lefeaux previously said his officers obtained the school office surveillance video Oct. 8 or 9 and, once he saw it, decided to turn it over to Louisiana State Police.

Lefeaux said Dupre had originally been called to the school office the morning of Oct. 5 while he was heading to work. The youth was reportedly acting up and wanting to go home, Lefeaux said.

Dupre and a second officer, Dan Cipirano, who arrived near the end of the struggle, were placed on paid leave last month, but both resigned, Lefeaux previously said. Neither officer had his body camera on during the scuffle.