PRAIRIEVILLE - A Darrow woman was arrested Monday after surveillance video showed her taking packages that had been delivered and sitting outside a Prairieville home, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Chief Deputy Bobby Webre said.
The packages, items from Amazon, had been delivered Monday and reported missing by the residents, Webre said in a news release.
Deputies were able to locate surveillance video that showed Verenize Alvarez, 22, of 5262 Seneca Drive, Darrow, taking the packages and were able to identify the vehicle she was driving and find both her and the vehicle at her home, Webre said.
Alvarez admitted to stealing the packages but told deputies she dumped the items, which remain unrecovered at this point, the chief deputy said.
Alvarez was booked into the Ascension Parish jail on counts of criminal trespassing and theft, Webre said.
