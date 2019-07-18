The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced the recent arrest of a 13-year-old accused of raping a young child.
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said detectives were summoned to a local hospital on July 4 in response to reports that a child had been raped.
He said deputies later learned the rape had taken place at a home in Belle Rose earlier that day.
Detectives identified a 13-year-old boy as the suspect and arrested him on first-degree rape, Falcon said. A judge ordered the juvenile remain in custody.