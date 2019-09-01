A 37-year-old woman who failed a chemical breath test struck and killed a pedestrian while driving in Gonzales early Saturday, according to Louisiana State Police.
The fatal accident happened on North Burnside Ave. (La. Hwy. 44), north of East Bayou Narcisse Rd. (La. Hwy 935) around 2:30 a.m. in Ascension Parish.
Police say Ferika Tureaud, of Gonzales, was traveling eastbound on North Burnside Ave. in a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle while the victim, 32-year-old Gonzales resident Darryl Dean, was walking in the eastbound lane of North Burnside Ave.
Tureaud hit Dean while he was walking. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tureau wasn't injured. A chemical breath test, police say, showed she was over the legal blood alcohol content limit. She was arrested and booked in Ascension Parish Jail on counts of vehicular homicide.
Police say it's unclear if Dean was impaired. A toxicology sample was taken from him for analysis.