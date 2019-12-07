A man was struck and killed by a car while riding a bike at the Airline Highway and Siegen Lane intersection Saturday afternoon, State Police said.
State Police spokesperson Trooper Taylor Scrantz identified the cyclist as Kendal Robbins, 61, of Baton Rouge.
Scrantz said Robbins was riding his bicycle on Siegen Lane when he attempted to cross the northbound lanes of Airline Highway, striking the rear of a tractor trailer.
Robbins died from his injuries at the scene.
Impairment is suspected on the part of Robbins, Scrantz said, so a toxicology sample was taken for analysis. The driver of the tractor trailer was properly restrained and uninjured, with no signs of impairment.
The crash remains under investigation.