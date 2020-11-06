Two women were arrested this week for practicing unlicensed orthodontics in Baton Rouge and advertising their practice on an Instagram account as "self-taught" dental practitioners.
Yana Eashona Anderson, 32, and Brianna Franklin, 20, were arrested after investigators received a complaint from the Louisiana State Board of Dentistry about an unlicensed dental practice advertised on Instagram, according to booking documents from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
According to Louisiana law, no one is allowed to practice dentistry without first being authorized and issued a license by the board.
Detectives learned that Anderson and Franklin's account — @glamsmilesbyeashona — showed before-and-after dental procedure photos and provided a link to sign up for appointments. The main page of the account noted that the practitioner was "self taught NOT a Licensed orthodontist."
The account has since been removed from Instagram.
Anderson's phone number was connected to her Instagram account, leading investigators to connect her to the practice, booking documents say. Two patients also came forward at different times — one in May and one in October of this year — to report that they had received braces from Anderson and Franklin, respectively.
The two patients reported that they received the dental work at a location in Baton Rouge and paid a fee for the procedure. It was not clear from booking documents if the braces were effective for the patients.
Both women were identified visually by each complainant, and authorities confirmed neither woman was licensed to practice dentistry in Louisiana.
Anderson and Franklin were booked Thursday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on dental practice without a license. Their bond amount was set at $3000 each. Anderson was released Thursday and Franklin was released Friday.