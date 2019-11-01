A juvenile and adult were injured in a drive-by shooting on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge on Friday night, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The incident occurred about 9 p.m. on Burbank Drive near Starring Lane. An adult and a juvenile were sitting in a vehicle when another vehicle pulled alongside them and shots were fired, reported the sheriff's office. The second vehicle then fled the scene and has not been apprehended.
Both shooting victims were transported to an area hospital; their conditions were unknown. Another vehicle in the area was also reportedly struck by bullets.
WAFB reports that the adult victim is a woman, and a car crashed into a wooded area besides Burbank Drive near the University Villas subdivision.
This is a developing story. More details to come.