A man was shot in the stomach during a domestic dispute not long after noon Monday in a Baker mobile home park, according to Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn.
The man was "talking and walking" when he was transported to the hospital after the shooting and is expected to survive his injuries, Dunn said.
The shooting occurred around 12:10 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Azalea Park Avenue.
Dunn said police have identified a suspect, who fled the scene on foot after the incident and has not been arrested. He said investigators questioned witnesses at the scene and determined that the the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute between a brother and sister that ended when the sister's boyfriend shot the brother.
