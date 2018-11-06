Updated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday:
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified Tavoris Smith, 27, as the victim in Tuesday night's fatal shooting in the 4700 block of Sycamore Street.
Smith was found inside his home at approximately 8 p.m. with an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
Original story at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday:
One person died after being shot Tuesday night on Sycamore Street, according to police.
Crews responded to the 4700 block of Sycamore Street around 8 p.m. and Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said one person was found dead on the scene.
Investigators appeared to be focusing on a house not far from the intersection of Sycamore and Beechwood Drive. Neighbors reported hearing three shots and said they believe someone fired into the house.
This is the scene on Sycamore Street where one person was fatally shot around 8pm. Lots of people here but few details have been released. pic.twitter.com/rqdqYFiSqm— Lea Skene (@lea_skene) November 7, 2018
They said the victim was a young man in his 20s who lived there.
A large group of people — including dozens of the victim's family and friends — gathered on the scene and stayed for hours after the shooting, comforting each other while still expressing disbelief at what had happened.
Police have not yet identified the victim.