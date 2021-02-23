A child was killed in a Tuesday morning wreck on the old Mississippi River Bridge, a pileup involving at least a dozen vehicles, according to state police officials.
The crash happened before 8:35 a.m. on U.S. 190 on the bridge, police said.
Louisiana State Police spokesperson Taylor Scrantz said in an interview with WBRZ that at least one tractor trailer struck other vehicles from behind, including the one containing the child who later died. He said the child was 13 years old.
Scrantz said others received minor to moderate injuries and received treatment from EMS. He said an estimated 15 vehicles were involved.
Officials are still investigating the exact cause of the pileup, which likely resulted from existing congestion on the bridge.
"It's quite a hectic scene out here right now," Scrantz said.
Officials are telling drivers to take other routes. U.S. 190 eastbound at La. 1 is currently closed on the bridge, officials said.
Eastbound traffic is being directed to LA Hwy 1 southbound.
This report will be updated.