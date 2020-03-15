A 24-year-old woman was killed and her passenger was injured after the car they were in flipped and struck a tree Saturday evening in north Baton Rouge, authorities said.
Baton Rouge police said the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. on South I-110 near Airline Highway when the driver, Dashion Renee Clark, lost control of her Nissan Altima and veered off the road.
Clark, a Baton Rouge resident, suffered fatal injuries after the car flipped over and struck a roadside tree, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
A 28-year-old passenger was ejected from the car and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
Authorities were still investigating how the crash happened on Sunday.