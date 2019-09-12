A Zachary man was arrested Thursday morning after arriving at a location where he thought he would be meeting a juvenile for sex, but instead met state troopers and Zachary Police officers.
They arrested him on a count of computer-aided solicitation for sexual purposes of a juvenile.
Robert Magee, 55, was also booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
During an investigation by the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit, Magee was identified as having an online conversation with an undercover state trooper posing as a juvenile, State Police said in a statement.
Magee solicited and agreed to meet the supposed juvenile for sex. He was taken into custody at the meeting place Thursday morning.
The investigation by the Special Victims Unit remains active, State Police said.