Authorities arrested at least eight people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Josue Ayala, 21, 10235 Cal Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, driver's license required.
- Gregory Beall, 30, first-offense DWI, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, license plate switched, reckless operation, following too close, refusing a chemical test.
- David Benedict, 53, 2246 General Mouton Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage.
- Martin Flores, 31, 14437 Bishop Woods Road, Gonzales, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, inspection sticker, view through windshield or window, driver's license required.
- Madison Hurdle, 23, 725 Audubon Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, speeding and driver's license not in possession.
- Laura Jackson, 50, 153 N. 17th St., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, reckless operation.
- Troy Taylor, 21, 16255 Magnolia Trace Parkway, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI
- Shelia Washington, 38, 8464 Delray Lane, St. Francisville, first-offense DWI, failure to signal, careless driving and drinking in a motor vehicle.